Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris, while addressing congregants during a morning worship service at the Tabernacle Methodist Church on Sunday, reiterated the importance of prayer for the country and its people, and that he was humbled by prayer warriors both in and outside the country.

“Our government values prayer, and that is why we start every Cabinet session with a word of prayer,” he said. “We, at times, invite ministers from outside to come and to pray, but very often we rotate. So, I may pray, Hon. Vance Amory may pray, Hon. Mark Brantley may pray, etc. and we give everybody an opportunity to recognise the importance of God in their lives.”

Dr. Harris told the congregation that he prays daily to be empowered to serve the people, and thanked the people of Constituency Number Seven, which he has served as its Area Parliamentary Representative since 1993, for strengthening and inspiring him.

“I want to say thanks to the people of the country for giving me the opportunity to serve as the country’s third Prime Minister,” said Dr. Harris. “I am humbled every day and I reflect on a passage of scripture in the Old Testament book of Micah 6:8 which gives some direction of how leaders ought to operate ‘with justice and mercy, and walk properly with their God’.”

The service was led by Rev. Tyrone Hunkins.

Attendees included the Federation’s Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Dr. Thelma Phillip-Browne, one of four female ambassadors representing the Federation. One of the others, Ambassador to Cuba Her Excellency Verna Mills, is from Tabernacle and attended Tabernacle Methodist Church.

Prime Minister Harris, the National Political Leader of the Peoples Labour Party (PLP), was accompanied by the party’s Deputy National Political Leader Senator the Hon Akilah Byron-Nisbett, PLP National Women’s Arm Representative Mrs Sonia Henry, PLP National Youth Arm Representative Mr Delonte Lewis, Vice Chairman of PLP Constituency Number Five Executive Branch Ms Marsha Lewis, and members of PLP Constituency Number Seven Women’s Group.

Prime Minister Harris thanked Ms. Shirley Williams, who rendered the song ‘Great is thy Faithfulness,’ Mrs. Sonia Henry, the President of PLP Constituency Number Seven Women’s Group, for mobilising many people for the service, and Mrs Melvina Chapman-Audain of Tabernacle but who now lives in Texas and who was in attendance.

“I am honoured to have been in the congregation for today’s blessing at the church of my baptism. Mr. Prime Minister, thanks for the walk down memory lane and for always being so gracious and inclusive to those around you. It was lovely to see and meet so many old and Facebook friends, as well as schoolmates and teachers from my youth,” Mrs. Chapman-Audain said.