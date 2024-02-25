Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew Leads Delegation to CARICOM Conference in Guyana

- Advertisement -

Georgetown, Guyana – Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew and his delegation arrived in Guyana to attend the Forty-Sixth (46th) Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), marked by a Guard of Honour ceremony. Welcomed by the Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development in Guyana, Honourable Anand Persaud, along with other prominent officials, the delegation’s presence underscores the significance of regional collaboration.

Prime Minister Drew is accompanied by his wife Mrs. Diani Prince Drew and senior government officials including the Head of Civil Service, Ms. Thelma Richards; Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office, Ms. Naeemah Hazelle; Ambassador to CARICOM and the OECS, His Excellency Larry Vaughan; Press Secretary to the Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Mrs. Adelcia Connor-Ferlance; and Senior Foreign Service Officer, Mr. Bjorn Hazel.

Under the Chairmanship of His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, the official proceedings of the 46th Regular Meeting commence on Sunday, February 25th. The first day of the Conference includes a series of crucial meetings, culminating in a press conference and an auspicious opening ceremony in the afternoon.

The Conference’s deliberations will address pressing issues paramount to the Caribbean region. These include territorial threats, crime and violence, climate change, climate financing, regional food and nutrition security, free movement of community nationals, regional security, and the situation in Haiti. Moreover, discussions will extend to pivotal global events such as the Twenty-eighth Conference of Parties (COP 28) and the Fourth International Conference on Small Island Developing States.

Prime Minister Drew’s leadership and the active participation of his delegation signify a shared commitment to fostering cooperation and addressing the challenges confronting the Caribbean Community.