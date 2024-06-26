Prime Minster Dr. Drew Discusses Further Collaboration With OIDC Following CECI Visit

- Advertisement -

Taipei, Taiwan – Continuing his official State Visit to the Republic of China (Taiwan), Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, along with his delegation, visited the Overseas Investment & Development Corporation (OIDC), the parent company of China Engineering Consultants, Inc. (CECI), on the morning of Wednesday, June 26, 2024.

Jeff Chung, President of OIDC, warmly welcomed Dr. Drew and his delegation. He discussed opportunities to expand OIDC’s services to St. Kitts and Nevis, expressing the company’s commitment to ensuring the successful completion of projects and looking forward to a smooth and fruitful partnership.

In May 2024, Prime Minister Dr. Drew, in his capacity as Minister of Health, officially signed the Offer and Acceptance Document with President of the Overseas Engineering and Construction Company (OECC), Hsiao Yun Yeh (James), for the construction of a new climate-smart hospital in St. Kitts and Nevis. OECC is also owned by OIDC.

During the OIDC visit, Andy Jaw, Manager of the Engineering Department, expressed delight in collaborating with the twin-island Federation. He highlighted the importance of sourcing materials locally to ensure the seamless completion of the climate-smart hospital. Jaw also emphasised OIDC’s interest in hiring local talent, provided they meet the necessary qualifications.

“The aim is to work together, ensuring local suppliers and talent are integral to the project’s success,” said Jaw.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew commended the OIDC team for their global contributions, particularly in the Caribbean and Haiti. He inquired about OIDC’s capacity to undertake renewable energy projects, emphasising the urgent need for such initiatives in St. Kitts and Nevis. The discussions were productive, with OIDC committing to sending a team of experts to St. Kitts and Nevis to evaluate the way forward for the construction of a solar energy plant in the Federation.

“If it is one thing that has the potential to be implemented in a short period of time, it is a solar plant, and it will benefit St. Kitts and Nevis significantly,” said Prime Minister Dr. Drew.

The urgency and importance of this project were underscored, and both parties agreed to begin laying the groundwork immediately.

OIDC, established in 1995, aims to enhance Taiwan’s bilateral relationships and fulfil its international obligations. The company’s commitment to supporting allied nations aligns with its mission to foster sustainable development and strengthen global partnerships.