Prince Harry’s US Visa Info: “No Dice” Says Homeland Security, “All Visa Applications Are Private”.

By Jonathan Mason-June 15th, 2023.

Prince Harry’s US visa application records and documents continue to be classed as confidential and will not be released to the public following a decision by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

This week, the DHS rejected a request by conservative think tank the Heritage Foundation to expedite a Freedom of Information Act request seeking Prince Harry’s immigration records.

DHS senior Director Jimmy Wolfrey wrote in a letter that “to the extent records exist, this office does not find a public interest in disclosure sufficient to override the subject’s privacy interests,” according to the New York Post.

Heritage lawyer Samuel Dewey slammed the decision to “stonewall” its request saying it “shows an appalling lack of transparency by the Biden Administration”. “We will be contesting their position,” he added. “We expected to have to fight every step of this case in federal court and will continue to press for transparency and accountability for the American people.” The think tank has been seeking his visa records after Prince Harry admitted to past drug use, such as in his memoir Spare. Drug use can be a reason to reject a US visa application and some famous Brits, such as John Lennon, Nigella Lawson, and Amy Winehouse have had tussles with the US immigration authorities before. However, famous publicly acknowledged drug users have been granted residency in the US after discussions and assurances.

Prince Harry admitted in his autobiography ‘Spare’ that he had used multiple illegal substances both in the UK and in the US.

Prince Harry moved to Montecito, California, with his wife Meghan Markle in July 2020. Basically what DHSS is saying here seems to be that there is insufficient public interest to overrule the personal privacy of the visa holder, and that Prince Harry has not agreed to have his visa application documents released. The DHSS does not say whether it has had discussions with Prince Harry over the matter. Sources: The Independent, news agencies, Blackbeltbarrister.