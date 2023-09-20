Prince Of Wales Shows His Class In New York.

- Advertisement -

Prince William’s trip to New York City has been called a class act in comparison to the last visit by his brother Prince Harry, which involved alleged car chases, taxi rides, traffic jams, near collisions, and being stalked by paparazzi.

The Prince of Wales was in town Monday and Tuesday for several royal engagements, including the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit.

It is reported that the prince joined many other New Yorkers for a morning run in Central Park, but he seems to have been unbothered by paparazzi and there are no photos of the prince on the run.

On Monday, the royal visited the Billion Oyster Project on Governors Island, which is restoring oyster reefs to New York Harbor in collaboration with New York City communities.

The 41-year-old founded the Earthshot prize, which looks for ways to address problems created by climate change. The summit took place during New York Climate Week and the 78th convening of world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly.

There are 15 finalists in the 2023 Earthshot Prize competition, though none from the Caribbean area, although Brazil and Peru both have entrants who are working on preserving forests.

“It’s all a case of class vs. crass,” Christopher Andersen, author of “The King,” told Fox News Digital, comparing the brothers and their attempts to take a bite out of the Big Apple.

“When Harry and Meghan swept into New York last May, they flew in on a private jet and brought with them all the baggage and complaints they’d been carting around for years,” he argued.

“The Sussexes seemed determined to prove that they, like Princess Diana, were being unfairly hounded by the press. Almost as if on cue, Harry and Meghan’s visit climaxed with a purported two-hour high-speed chase through the streets of Manhattan — a chase that, to anyone even vaguely familiar with the city, seemed improbable at best.

“It was just another stop on Harry and Meghan’s traveling grievance roadshow.”

In May of this year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as well as Markle’s mother Doria Ragland, attended the Ms. Foundation Awards. After the gala, some photographers, possibly irritated that they had been denied access earlier, began following their vehicle.

For unknown reasons, the couple’s driver and a second vehicle with them took a circuitous route throughout Manhattan. They first headed uptown on the West Side, then circled back to Midtown, then to the East Side, and onto the FDR Drive, a highway on the edge of the East River. At one point, the couple sought refuge in a police station before attempting to evade the photographers in a taxi. A spokesperson for the couple called it a “relentless pursuit,” one that resulted in “multiple near collisions.” “Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi,” the spokesperson told Fox News Digital in a statement at the time. Sources: Fox News, Earthshot, ETOnline.