Prince Yahweh Henry of St. Peters was found guilty for the offence of Manslaughter by a unanimous verdict Feb. 5.

Henry was charged for the death of his newborn baby. The offence occurred between November 21 and 23, 2014.

According to previous reporting, Henry had taken his 13-day-old son Ihailjah Rastafari Kelly from his girlfriend’s home at about midnight on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2014, and failed to return after several hours had elapsed, which prompted the child’s mother to make a missing report to the police.

A police communiqué had stated that on the following day members of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, Ross University Island Constables K-9 Division and the St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force had launched a massive search for the duo.

“Police searched Bayford’s Mountain and the surrounding areas before locating Prince Yahweh Henry who was not in possession of the missing infant,” the communiqué stated.

It also stated that Henry had admitted to leaving the child in the hills and took police to the location. Upon arrival there, the remains of an infant believed to be those of the missing child were found and the police took Henry into custody to assist with their investigation.

Henry was charged with the capital offence, but that was subsequently changed to manslaughter.

Henry is remanded at Her Majesty’s Prison awaiting sentencing, which is schedule for March 20.