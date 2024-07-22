Princess Catherine Back Behind The Camera–Boy Who Would Be King Photo Released.

Kensington Palace has released a new photograph of second-in-line royal heir Prince George to mark his 11th birthday.

The photo was taken by his mother, Catherine, Princess of Wales, this year. The photograph is in black and white.

“Wishing Prince George a very happy 11th birthday today,” the Palace’s social media account posted alongside the image.

The prince was last seen in public accompanying his father, the Prince of Wales, in Berlin for the Euro 2024 final between England and Spain.

Princess Catherine has made limited appearances this year due to taking what is described as preventative chemotherapy for cancer. However she appeared to be in good spirits at the Trooping of the Colour in June, and more recently at the Wimbledon All England Tennis Championships, where she awarded a trophy.