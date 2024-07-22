Princess Catherine Back Behind The Camera–Boy Who Would Be King Photo Released.

Kensington Palace has released a new photograph of second-in-line royal heir Prince George to mark his 11th birthday.
The photo was taken by his mother, Catherine, Princess of Wales, this year. The photograph is in black and white.
“Wishing Prince George a very happy 11th birthday today,” the Palace’s social media account posted alongside the image.
The prince was last seen in public accompanying his father, the Prince of Wales, in Berlin for the Euro 2024 final between England and Spain.
Princess Catherine has made limited appearances this year due to taking what is described as preventative chemotherapy for cancer. However she appeared to be in good spirits at the Trooping of the Colour in June, and more recently at the Wimbledon All England Tennis Championships, where she awarded a trophy.
Catherine regularly takes photographs of her family, sharing them on social media to mark birthdays and special occasions.
This year’s photo of the prince, displayed in black and white, contrasts with the more casual image shared on his 10th birthday where he was seen sitting on steps, sleeves rolled back.
In the latest photo, he can be seen wearing a friendship bracelet – not dissimilar to the one worn by his sister, Princess Charlotte, during the Wimbledon men’s final earlier this month.
In June, Prince George – who is second in line to the throne – celebrated his grandfather King Charles III’s birthday, appearing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with other members of the Royal Family.
The event was Catherine’s first public appearance since she announced her cancer diagnosis earlier this year.
Source: BBC, Kensington Palace.