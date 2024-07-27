Princess Cruises Announces Exclusive Packages for Magic Castle™ Conjurer’s Cruise Aboard the New Sun Princess, with Headliner Michael Carbonaro

- Advertisement -

Ft. Lauderdale, Florida

– Princess Cruises, in collaboration with Hollywood’s legendary Magic Castle™, has unveiled three exclusive packages for its second Conjurer’s Cruise onboard the brand-new Sun Princess. Sailing November 9-16, 2024, roundtrip from Ft. Lauderdale, this magical journey will feature headline performances by acclaimed actor and magician Michael Carbonaro.

Guests will have the opportunity to be mesmerized by Spellbound, the newly launched “Extraordinary Experience.” The Conjurer’s Cruise will feature a series of ship-wide, custom-curated magical events and activities, making this a once-in-a-lifetime voyage of wonder and illusion. In addition to the magic onboard which is available to all registrants, three magical enhancements are now available for guests to purchase to enhance their onboard experience.

The “Apprentice” Package, priced at $275 per person, includes an exclusive “Meet the Magicians” welcome reception and fun-filled farewell social. Guests will also receive a guided tour of Spellbound with Erika Larsen, president of Magic Castle Enterprises and member of the famed Larsen family of magicians. Apprentices will also be granted early access to seating for performances in the Princess Arena and will receive special commemorative merchandise.

For $545 per person, the “Enchanter” Package includes all Apprentice benefits, plus a special breakfast event featuring the Conjurer’s Cruise magicians and members of the Larsen family. Guests will also enjoy the full Spellbound experience, including dinner, reserved seating for all magic lectures and performances in the Princess Arena, as well as a special late-night cocktail party and magic show featuring surprises galore.

The top-tier “Conjurer” Package is available for $795 per person. In addition to all Apprentice and Enchanter benefits, this package offers a magic class for beginning, intermediate or advanced students taught by a world-renowned magician. Guests will receive a coveted invitation to attend an intimate Spellbound cocktail soirée with Michael Carbonaro and the entire cast of Conjurer’s Cruise, as well as a Bridge tour with the Captain of Sun Princess. Additional perks include exclusive merchandise, a signed photo of the magicians, and a welcome gift in their stateroom.

With limited spots available, these packages can be reserved through a Travel Agent or by calling 1-800-Princess, and referencing Magical Enhancement Packages.

This spectacular seven-day cruise will provide all cruise participants an opportunity to lift the veil of The Magic Castle. Top magicians will astound guests throughout the ship, and the art of magic will be featured in ways never before seen on a Princess ship, including:

Dynamic Piazza magic showcases, Princess Arena magical revues, recurring Princess Theater magic shows, uniquely tailored talks and lectures, and lively pop-up magic gatherings

Magic Castle countdown to midnight themed event

Kid-friendly magic shows and activities

Magic-themed Movies Under the Stars

Curios and artifacts from magic’s rich history on display

Magic jam sessions

Exclusive to the stunning and newest Love Boat, Sun Princess, Spellbound by Magic Castle is the latest in Princess Cruises’ new category of “Extraordinary Experiences,” blending the captivating world of magic with the art of culinary and mixology to create an innovative, immersive experience. Guests enjoy dinner featuring a specially-designed menu, followed by an evening in Spellbound, a specially-themed and immersive venue steeped in magic and adventure featuring talented Magic Castle-sponsored magicians performing incredible feats of illusion and theatrical cocktails that are conjured by sleight-of-hand bartenders.

Hollywood’s world-famous Magic Castle is known as the mecca of magic and the legendary home to the Academy of Magical Arts. The Victorian mansion in the Hollywood Hills is a private clubhouse, accessible by only members and their guests and has championed the art of magic and cultivated the careers of magicians and illusionists for over 60 years with close-up performances to full-stage illusion shows.

“After the huge success of our first Conjurer’s Cruise in 2023, our second themed cruise is sure to be another celebration of the magical arts, connecting the astounding amazement of the mysterious world of magic to guests,” said Erika Larsen, president of Magic Castle Enterprises. “This voyage sets sail on the beautiful Sun Princess where Spellbound made its official debut at sea, presenting the world’s only alternative authentic experience of our beloved and exclusive Magic Castle.”

The 177,500-ton, 4,300-guest Sun Princess offers an array of exciting new culinary and entertainment offerings, as well as luxurious staterooms and suites across a broad spectrum of categories. With the most balconies and sun decks on any Princess ship, guests can take in the sunshine and crystal-clear waters of the Caribbean from the comfort of their stateroom. Plus, Princess delivers a premium vacation with the line’s award-winning, signature Princess Medallion Class experience which offers unparalleled service and personalization.

To sign up for this captivating vacation experience, visit princess.com or click here to see the voyage.

