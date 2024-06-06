Princess Cruises Named Official Cruise Line Partner Of The Academy of Country Music

- Advertisement -

Ft. Lauderdale, Florida – Princess Cruises, the world’s most iconic cruise brand, today was named as the exclusive cruise line partner for the famed Academy of Country Music® (ACM®). Kicking off May 16 at the 59th ACM Awards Show hosted by Reba McEntire, Princess celebrated Country Music’s Party of the Year at the ACM Awards red carpet, interviewing artists and nominees live from the Princess Stage.

As part of this groundbreaking partnership, Princess Cruises will be the presenting sponsor for the recently introduced “ACM Live from the Red Barrel Lounge” series taking place at the Academy’s Headquarters in Nashville this summer, featuring exclusive performances introducing viewers to new and emerging country artists. The collaboration will feature special performances by some of the talented artists from the Red Barrel Lounge, welcoming them onboard select future Princess voyages.

“Princess is incredibly proud to partner with the ACM and to showcase the next big country stars,” said John Padgett, President of Princess Cruises. “Country music has a special place in the hearts of many of our guests, and this partnership allows us to bring unparalleled experiences onboard to combine that love for cruising and country music in a unique and memorable way.”

In addition, Princess will be on site supporting the ACM Honors in August, celebrating special award honorees, off-camera category winners and the ACM Industry and Studio Recording Awards.

Founded in Los Angeles in 1964, and still the longest-running Country Music awards show, the ACM made history in 2022 as the first major award ceremony to exclusively livestream on Amazon Prime. The ACM has grown from a regional Southern California trade organization to a national powerhouse with its sights set on a higher purpose – improving lives by connecting fans, artists, and the industry. Today, the ACM is dedicated more than ever to promoting new artists, artists on the rise and established superstars, while supporting the good work of charitable causes nationwide through ACM Lifting Lives®.

Since the first cruise from Los Angeles to the Mexican Riviera in 1965, Princess Cruises has become the most iconic cruise brand in the world, from its co-starring role as the setting of the beloved “Love Boat” television series to now sailing 16 luxurious and innovative cruise ships to 330 global destinations, captivating the hearts of travelers worldwide.

All 16 ships in the Princess fleet offer well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities. No matter the cruise, Princess delivers a premium vacation with the line’s award-winning, signature Princess Medallion Class experience which offers unparalleled service and personalization.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-Princess (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting www.princess.com.