Princess Cruises Sets New GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title for World’s Largest Pizza Party at Multiple Venues with Hungry Guests Devouring More Than 60,000 Slices of Pizza!

Ft. Lauderdale, Florida

– In celebration of a new partnership with Chef Tony Gemignani, the 13-time World Pizza Champion and the undisputed greatest pizza maker in modern history, Princess Cruises, recognized for the Best Pizza at Sea, today established a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS Title for “World’s Largest Pizza Party” at multiple venues aboard its fleet of Love Boats with hungry guests devouring more than 60,000 slices of fresh-from-the-oven pizza prepared by the line’s master chefs.

Chef Gemignani has created two pizzas exclusively for Princess, each with an exciting blend of savory flavors and premium ingredients from Soppressata sausage and hot honey to agave pesto and fresh goat cheese. He also provided recipes for three of his signature, award-winning pizzas, further enhancing the line’s position as offering the Best Pizza at Sea.

“There was great excitement on board as Princess Cruises set a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the World’s Largest Pizza Party at multiple venues,” said Callie Smith, Adjudicator from Guinness World Records.

Chef Gemignani’s recipes will initially debut at Alfredo’s onboard the new Sun Princess, adding to the greatest assembly of culinary experiences at sea, with plans to extend to the rest of the fleet this summer. Chef Gemignani personally trained Princess chefs at his famous Tony’s Pizza Napoletana in San Francisco and onboard Princess ships, ensuring all five pizzas are thoughtfully prepared to replicate his original, hand-crafted pizzas at sea.

Chef Gemignani is the most decorated pizzaiolo in American history, an award-winning chef, restaurateur, master instructor, philanthropist, founder of Slice House by Tony Gemignani, and author of PIZZA, The Pizza Bible, and The Pursuit of Pizza. Born and raised in Northern California, he opened his first restaurant in San Francisco in 2009 – Tony’s Pizza Napoletana – offering several styles of pizzas including Classic American, Italian, Sicilian and Neapolitan, artfully made with artisan flours, an array of authentic sauces, and seasonal ingredients, and finished in seven different, regionally-specific ovens. The restaurant was met with immediate success upon opening and was named the best pizzeria by USA Today and top pizza restaurant by the Travel Channel.

“Princess is about delivering great experiences and there is no more important element than Pizza. While Princess has long been known for have the best pizza at sea, we decided to take it up an entirely new level with legendary Tony Gemignani and also set a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title in the process,” said John Padgett, Princess President. “Tony is the ‘GOAT’ with unparalleled world championships, expertise and passion for crafting the perfect pizza.”

Over the course of his career, Chef Gemignani has achieved 13 World Pizza Champions, two-time Food Network Gold Medalist, four GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS titles/records and opened more than 30 restaurants. He’s appeared on multiple reality television series including “Food Network Challenge,” “Bar Rescue” and appeared on the Master Class GOAT series, The Travel Channel and CNN. https://tonygemignani.com/

“Princess is the original Love Boat and its magnificent ships are known to all the world,” said Chef Gemignani. “Bringing my original recipe hand-crafted pizzas inspired by the destinations Princess visits, to the world-class line up of culinary offerings onboard their ships is not only exciting but an honor.”

The new Chef Gemignani-designed pizzas will take center stage at Alfredo’s and Gigi’s specialty pizzerias, charming, sit-down venues offering an enticing menu of freshly prepared, individual-size pizzas, salads, wine and beer and more, and voted “Best Pizza at Sea” by USA Today, as well as the complimentary Slice locations found on the Lido Deck of Princess ships.

Princess is now a two-time GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title/record holder having broken a Guinness World Record for hosting the largest marriage vow renewal ceremony in multiple venues on 11 February 2020 after 1,443 couples participated onboard three ships. Similarly, Chef Gemignani, who was part of the previous record for “World’s Largest Pizza Party” set in 2023, is now a four-time Guinness World Record holder, including “World’s Longest Pizza,” “Most People Tossing Pizza Dough at Once,” “Largest Pizza Base Spun in Two Minutes,” and “Most Consecutive Pizza Rolls Across the Shoulders in 30 Seconds.”

By the Numbers: Stats from the World’s Largest Pizza Party

Total Weight of Dough Used: 6,512 pounds

Total Weight of Flour Used: 3,417 pounds

Total Weight of Pepperoni Slices Used:1,393 pounds

Total Weight of Cheese Used: 2,323 pounds

Broll from the pizza party is available here: https://app.shift.io/spotlight/c044cd8d-ff9a-4265-843a-ebfa87e89512.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-Princess (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting www.princess.com.