Princess Of Wales Apparently On The Mend As Husband Prince William Takes On Official Photographer Role.

The first official photo of the Princess of Wales since her mysterious abdominal surgery in January has been released to the press by Kensington Palace.
The image, taken by Prince William who has stepped in as official photographer at Windsor earlier this week, shows the princess seated with her three children around her.
The photo is accompanied by a Mother’s Day message along with a “thank you” from the princess for the public’s “continued support”.
She is not expected to return to public duties before Easter.
In a message shared on social media, Catherine said: “Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months.
“Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day.”
The photo shows the princess sitting upright outdoors on a wood-framed whicker chair, with her ankles crossed, surrounded by Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on each side and the taller Prince George behind her, wrapping his arms around her upper torso.
She is wearing dark clothing on her upper body and blue jeans and the children are wearing sweaters.
Catherine, 42, spent 13 nights at the London Clinic, near Regent’s Park in central London, following the surgery.
Prince William visited his wife during her stay (though he was only seen coming and going one time) and she was visited by the King before he had his own treatment there.
The Palace has shared few details about her condition, which has garnered significant social media speculation, but has said it is not cancer-related.
The team supporting the princess as she recovers is small and limited to those closest to her.
At the time of her stay, the Palace said the princess wanted her personal medical information to remain private, adding that she wanted to “maintain as much normality for her children as possible”.
It said it would only provide updates on her recovery when there was significant new information to share.
This photo will go some way to quell some of the more extreme theories, such as that the princess is in a coma, around the princess’s absence from the public stage.
It is a managed attempt to reassure those concerned that the princess is, as her team have repeated, “doing well” without providing any more details about her recover, for example, the state of her appetite, or any activities that she is doing during her recuperation.
Sources allegedly close to William and Catherine have insisted that the focus was on giving her space to recover away from the scrutiny and judgement that press attention brings.
