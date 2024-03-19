Princess Of Wales Finally Spotted In Public.

Princess Kate has been spotted in public for the first time since December amid speculation over her whereabouts and wellbeing.
In January, Kensington Palace announced Kate had undergone abdominal surgery and would be absent from public duties until after Easter.
On Saturday, she was seen at Windsor Farm shop with her husband, Prince William.
No date has been given for Kate’s return to public duties, although there is an expectation that she may appear in public at Easter, which is less than two weeks away.
Social media users and tabloids have been speculating about her whereabouts and wellbeing in recent weeks.
When the palace confirmed she had undergone a procedure, the statement said updates would only be provided when there was “significant new information to share”.
“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate,” Kensington Palace added.
The appearance at Windsor Farm Shop comes a week after an edited image of Kate with her children George, Charlotte and Louis, but not wearing her wedding ring, was released by Kensington Palace and raised many questions about her wellbeing.
News agencies including Getty, Reuters, the Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and the Press Association withdrew the image post-publication as it did not meet their editorial standards.
An apology was later published on the Prince and Princess of Wales’ X account.
“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing,” the message said.
