Princess Of Wales Finally Spotted In Public.

Photo: Ian Jones. Princess Catherine seen last year before she had 'abdominal' surgery.
Princess Kate has been spotted in public for the first time since December amid speculation over her whereabouts and wellbeing.

In January, Kensington Palace announced Kate had undergone abdominal surgery and would be absent from public duties until after Easter.

On Saturday, she was seen at Windsor Farm shop with her husband, Prince William.

Photographs and video clips taken by an onlooker and published by tabloid outlets The Sun and TMZ appear to show the couple wearing casual clothes and carrying shopping bags, presumably containing vegetables, as they walk through the shop’s car park.

No date has been given for Kate’s return to public duties, although there is an expectation that she may appear in public at Easter, which is less than two weeks away.

Social media users and tabloids have been speculating about her whereabouts and wellbeing in recent weeks.

Kensington Palace has not provided public updates about Kate’s health as she recovers from surgery, and she has not been spotted out publicly since December.

When the palace confirmed she had undergone a procedure, the statement said updates would only be provided when there was “significant new information to share”.

“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate,” Kensington Palace added.

“She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.”

The appearance at Windsor Farm Shop comes a week after an edited image of Kate with her children George, Charlotte and Louis, but not wearing her wedding ring, was released by Kensington Palace and raised many questions about her wellbeing.

News agencies including Getty, Reuters, the Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and the Press Association withdrew the image post-publication as it did not meet their editorial standards.

Analysis showed the image had been manipulated, with experts and social media sleuths highlighting several inconsistencies and signs of editing in the photo.

 

An apology was later published on the Prince and Princess of Wales’ X account.

“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing,” the message said.

“I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C”
The apology is believed to have been written by Princess Catherine in person.
Source: SBS
