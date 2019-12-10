Following the official commissioning of the Cibes A5000 lift at Government Headquarters on Monday, Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris encouraged the corporate sector to emulate the Government in making similar changes that can further improve lives and increase opportunities.

“We have taken a variety of measures that will make a positive difference. Measures that improve lives and create more opportunities. We have seen progress with the new East Line Bus Terminal having wheelchair ramps. The same can be said for the refurbished Basseterre Ferry Terminal and our Inland Revenue Department building on the Bay Road. As part of the upgrade of the Island Main Road, we have ensured wheelchair accessible sidewalks have been included. The inclusion of wheelchair access on sidewalks is also seen with the work at the Frigate Bay Strip,” Dr. Harris said.

“Whether it is supermarkets and stores offering parking for the differently-abled or a business improving its facilities so more differently-abled people feel confident to pursue employment opportunities with that company. These are all steps that as a Government we will welcome but it is also up to society as a whole to also take up its responsibility and show the way,” he added.

The Cabinet, coming out of its formal meeting Dec. 02, requested the Ministry of Social Development prepare a database of differently-abled persons and to request business houses in and around Basseterre to have designated parking spaces for those persons.

The Cabinet also agreed to ensure a plot of land in the St. Peter’s area that the St. Kitts and Nevis Association of Persons with Disabilities had expressed interest in would be allocated to it at a reasonable cost.