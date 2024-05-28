Prizes To Bahamas Academy, DW Davis, And Eva Hilton Schools For Forestry Week Video Contest

- Advertisement -

Nassau, The Bahamas – Bahamas Academy Senior High School, D.W. Davis High Jr. High School and Eva Hilton Primary School are the winners of the 2024 ‘Year of the Trees’ Forestry Awareness Week Video Competition.

The Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources presented prizes to the winning schools during a ceremony to conclude Forestry Awareness Week at Fusion Superplex, May 17, 2024.

In remarks, the Hon. Vaughn Miller, Minister of the Environment and Natural Resources, told the students and their teachers that he was impressed by the creativity, passion and dedication that they demonstrated through their submissions.

“I believe that initiatives like this competition play a crucial role in educating and inspiring our youth to become stewards of our environment. Your enthusiasm and commitment to creating meaningful content about forestry are commendable and reflect a deep understanding of the issues facing our world today,” said Minister Miller.

“Forestry is not just a subject of study; it is a vital aspect of our environment and the sustainability of our planet. Through your videos, you have not only showcased your talent but also raised awareness about the importance of preserving our forests and natural resources.”

He encouraged the students to continue exploring the field of forestry and environmental conservation.

He also congratulated the winners and participants and thanked the judges for their time and expertise in evaluating the submissions.

Award presentations were made by Minister Miller, as well as by the Environment Minister of State, the Hon. Zane Lightbourne.