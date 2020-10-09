ST. JOHNS, Antigua – Reggae lovers are in for a treat today, Saturday 10th, October 2020, as Antigua and Barbuda’s Reggae Ambassador Gregory “Causion” Bailey will be performing in an hour-long television special, produced by HAMAFilms.

Causion is turning a challenging medical diagnosis into an opportunity to help others. He was diagnosed with stage 3 cancer in November 2019 and has been faced with finding resources for treatment. This drove him to develop the Thank You Mission, a digital platform and brand to help artists in need.

Causion has been diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer. The diagnosis came seven days after he was rushed to emergency surgery on November 19th in Palm Beach, Florida.

“I can’t express what I was feeling at the time”, said Causion, “Perhaps you can say it was disbelief.”

Born Gregory Bailey in the twin island state of Antigua & Barbuda the reggae artist has had a stellar musical career spanning more than 30 years with highlights such as recently touring with the reggae giants Third World.