Wednesday, October 7, 2020 — ST. JOHNS, Antigua – Reggae lovers are in for a treat today, Saturday 10th, October 2020, as Antigua and Barbuda’s Reggae Ambassador Gregory “Causion” Bailey will be performing in an hour-long television special, produced by HAMAFilms.
Causion is turning a challenging medical diagnosis into an opportunity to help others. He was diagnosed with stage 3 cancer in November 2019 and has been faced with finding resources for treatment. This drove him to develop the Thank You Mission, a digital platform and brand to help artists in need.
Causion has been diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer. The diagnosis came seven days after he was rushed to emergency surgery on November 19th in Palm Beach, Florida.
“I can’t express what I was feeling at the time”, said Causion, “Perhaps you can say it was disbelief.”
Born Gregory Bailey in the twin island state of Antigua & Barbuda the reggae artist has had a stellar musical career spanning more than 30 years with highlights such as recently touring with the reggae giants Third World.
Sharon Gordon, a PanAfricanist and Co-founder of the Coalition to Preserve Reggae Music said she has known the artists since the early 90s when they worked in New York. She called the initiative “very timely and necessary.
“This thank you mission is just that. A way for all of us to say thank you to artists like Causion who find themselves in this situation. Illness knows no class or culture,” Gordon said.
HAMAFilms Antigua has produced a one-hour special featuring Causion, performing his original songs. It was recorded on the island of his birth Antigua and Barbuda. Causion continues to give back and says the Thank You Mission is a way for him to express his gratitude to his fans and for life.
Fellow musicians based in Antigua rallied to make the concert a reality. Bass player Devon “Bugs” Emanuel also serves as the show’s Music Director. Guitarist Adjani, M-16 on Drums, Remo the Engineer, and backup singer Simone Gordon, who regularly tours with Causion, flew to Antigua to be a part of the Special Concert.
The event is made possible with the support from local media houses Observer, ZDK ABS Radio/TV and Vybz FM. Additional support provided by the Management and Staff of the Catamaran Hotel and Kennedy’s Club Ltd.
Readers who wish to help the cause may visit www.thankyoumission.com to donate via PayPal or CashApp. Depending on your contribution, they will receive Causion stickers, Thank You T-shirts, bracelets, or music.
The Thank You Mission is a digital platform to help artists in need.