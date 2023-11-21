Procurement Contract signed For Solarization Of Three Children’s Homes

- Advertisement -

Nassau, The Bahamas — The government through the Public Procurement Board has awarded a Procurement Contract to Caribbean Renewable Energy Ltd. for the Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Initial Operation and Maintenance of Three Children’s Homes Solar Microgrid in the sum of $1,670,500.00 in accordance with Section 56(3) of the Public Procurement Act, 2023.

The Procurement Contract was signed November 16, 2023 at the Ministry of Finance for solarization of: (i) Ranfurly Home for Children; (ii) Nazareth Children’s Home; and (iii) Elizabeth Estates Children’s Home. Representing the Ministry of Finance at the contract signing was Simon Wilson, Financial Secretary; and for Caribbean Renewable Energy Ltd., CEO Mark Bain.

The Hon. JoBeth Coleby-Davis, Minister of Energy and Transport, and the Hon. Myles Laroda, Minister of State with responsibility for Social Services attended the signing ceremony. The signing of the contract aligns with the government’s policy to provide economic relief for these Homes — expanding access to solar renewable energy which would contribute significantly to reducing their cost of electricity.