BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — With the continued emphasis on upgrading public infrastructure within the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, the St. Kitts Water Services Department is upgrading existing pipelines in St. Paul’s.

“The water services department in partnership with Surrey Paving is undertaking a project to replace existing cast-iron water pipelines and replacing them with PVC material that is more durable,” according to St. Kitts Water Services Department Assistant Water Engineer Ryan Phillip. “Hopefully the PVC pipelines will last longer than the current ones.

The Water Services Department is undertaking this project at this time because Surrey Paving is in the process of renovating the island main road.

This infrastructural upgrade was highlighted by the former Minister of Public Infrastructure, Ian Patches Liburd, who stated on July 20 in Parliament on that “in today’s world, we should not have asbestos pipes transmitting water.”

The government replaced approximately 12 kilometres of asbestos pipes,” said Phillip. “It has budgeted 6.2 million dollars to address another eight miles of asbestos pipes that lie under the island main road.”