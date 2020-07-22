CHARLESTOWN, Nevis – The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) is in the process of utilising Prospect as the focal point for most agriculture-related activities, according to Hon. Alexis Jeffers, Deputy Premier of Nevis and Minister of Agriculture.

The minister mentioned the plan on July 21 while visiting the construction site of a new cold storage facility at the Prospect Experimental Station. The new facility will replace the smaller storage facility used by the Marketing Division in Charlestown.

“We have the Abattoir which is not too far from us,” said Hon. Jeffers. “The Veterinary Services are here and the main office. We also have our Chemical Testing Lab and do plant propagation at Prospect. We are looking down the road, further in the near future in terms of bringing in any additional processing facilities in Prospect, and of course I did not mention the Agro Processing Unit.

“In essence we are trying to centralise our whole operation, so that we can have a one-stop-shopping type atmosphere to do what they want to do when they interact with the Department of Agriculture.”

The ministers said the decision to centralise activities related to agriculture came after they looked into what has been done in the past and what continues to be done. They want to make stakeholder’s interaction with the ministry and department easier.

“The construction of the storage facility in Prospect is in keeping with their vision to centralise agriculture operations on the island,” concluded Jeffers.