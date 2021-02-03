BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — As COVID-19 continues to evolve, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis remains committed to taking every precaution necessary in 2021 to contribute to a safe and healthy environment that will protect citizens and residents from the worst effects of the virus, said Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris.

“Our focus remains on protecting your health, protecting your jobs, our way of life from the COVID-19 ravages,” said Hon. Dr. Harris. “Working with you, we will see this pandemic through. We have a plan to come out on the other side, a stronger and more unified nation with a renewed sense of purpose.”

Prime Minister Harris said that the Team Unity Administration prides itself on putting people first.

“Your Team Unity Government…is working with you to defeat COVID-19 to deliver better services, to protect jobs, and to look after working families,” he said. “Yes, we have weathered the COVID-19 storm better than most countries, but I must advise and warn that the COVID-19 Pandemic is not yet over.”

Dr. Harris said that COVID-19 remains the worst crisis of a lifetime as it has killed some 2.24 million people. It devastated global economies with 114 million direct job losses and reduced working hours. He said that the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis was prompted to act in the initial stages given the unfolding global situation.

“Fortunately for us, because of our early and decisive actions to save lives, we made the saving of lives our first priority. Back then, we executed a lifesaving strategy. We have been able to weather the pandemic,” he said. “The strong and effective leadership which my government demonstrated in its institutional and other responses to the pandemic… brought significant beneficial results in this war against COVID-19.”

Dr. Harris appealed to the general public to remain vigilant and urged them to not let their guard down as the pandemic is not yet over. He encouraged everyone to continue to adopt non-pharmaceutical measures such as wearing a face mask, practicing good hygiene and sanitization habits, and observing social and physical distancing protocols as they are designed to keep everyone safe and protected.