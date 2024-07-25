Protecting Saint Lucia’s Patrimony: New Law For Piton Management Area

- Advertisement -

St. Lucia

– The Government of Saint Lucia has demonstrated its commitment to maintaining the Outstanding Universal Value of the Pitons Management Area (PMA) by incorporating the Limits of Acceptable Change (LAC) policy for the PMA into law. In accordance with section 34 (2) of the Physical Planning and Development Act, Cap. 5.12, the Minister responsible for planning and development made the Order by Statutory Instrument No. 7, 2024 i.e. The Piton Management Area is declared an Environmental Protection Area (EPA).

The Piton Management Area (PMA) was inscribed on the World Heritage List in 2004 by the World Heritage Committee of UNESCO, the governing body of World Heritage Sites.

On March 8, 2004 prior to inscription, notice was given in the Gazette by the Minister for Physical Development, Environment of Housing that by virtue of Section 34 of the Physical Planning and Development Act no. 29 of 2001 “the Pitons Management Area has been designated as an Environmental Protection Area in order to maintain it as an outstanding universal example representing significant geomorphic and physiographic features and also as an area of exceptional natural beauty and aesthetic importance and value. The Pitons Management Area is approximately 25.40 Sq Km including both Pitons and the Sulphur Springs…”

The Pitons Management Area is approximately 25.40 sq. km. including both Pitons, Piton Mitan, the Sulphur Springs and the coastal area and encompasses all lands bounded as follows:

North : by Soufriere Estate and Diamond

South : by the L’Ivrogne River

West : by the Soufriere Marine Management Area

East : by main road from Diamond going south along the ridge to Etangs and to the L’Ivrogne River, via the Etangs-Deville Road linking the L’Ivrogne River at the confluence near the old WASCO water intake.

By 2007, the World Heritage Committee (WHC) was seriously concerned about several developments within the PMA which would place its status at risk. In the light of this, the Government commissioned the Hyder Report which prescribed parameters for management of the area to secure its status.

Additional developments exacerbated the threats to the area which caused the Government to commission another study, the Limits of Acceptable Change (LAC) Study to comply with the requirements of the World Heritage Committee. The LAC sought to determine where, how and to what scale development could occur within the PMA. The LAC included a detailed Design Guide to which developments were to conform, including, inter alia, provisions to guide density, maximum buildable slopes, maximum building footprints, building height restrictions, colours of roofs and walls, guidance on materials to minimize visual impact, visibility assessments, and the requirement for environmental impact statements. The LAC was endorsed by Cabinet Conclusion 527 of 2013.

World Heritage Sites are required to submit annual reports to the World Heritage Committee on the State of Conservation of the Property. A recurring requirement of the WHC from Saint Lucia (2013 -2023) was:

“The State Party should be requested to ensure that the recommendations of the LAC study are integrated into legally binding regulations under the Physical Planning Act for Saint Lucia, and to report to the World Heritage Centre, upon adoption of the amended Act.”

“Finally requests the State Party to submit to the World Heritage Centre, by 1 December 2024, an updated report on the state of conservation of the property and the implementation of the above, for examination by the World Heritage Committee at its 47th session.” WHC Decision: 45 COM 7B.70

WHC/23/45.COM/7B.Add, p. 122

Statutory Instrument No. 7, 2024, therefore is a significant deliverable towards preserving the PMA’s World Heritage Status and ultimately the protection of Saint Lucia’s patrimony.

The Government of Saint Lucia remains committed to maintaining the Outstanding Universal Value of the Pitons Management Area. The Government continues to work with all stakeholders to ensure that it remains in compliance with the obligations of the World Heritage Committee.