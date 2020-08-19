PROVIDENCIALES, TURKS AND CAICOS (August 5, 2020) – The Turks and Caicos Islands Tourist Board, the exclusive tourism authority for the Turks and Caicos Islands, is proud to announce that Grace Bay Beach was recognized as no. 1 Best Beach in the Caribbean and no. 2 Best Beach in the World according to Tripadvisor 2020 Travelers’ Choice® Awards.

Additionally, Taylor Bay Beach and Mudjin Harbour were also named among the Top 25 Best Beaches in the Caribbean, Providenciales was honored as one of the Top 10 Popular Destinations in the Caribbean, and six of the Turks and Caicos Islands’ resorts received awards.

“The Turks and Caicos Islands combines stunning natural beauty with exceptional hospitality and care to deliver world-class vacation experiences,” said Pamela Ewing, Director of Tourism for the Turks and Caicos Islands Tourist Board.

“We are proud that travelers recognize this commitment to excellence and are honored to receive more than a dozen Tripadvisor 2020 Travelers Choice Awards, recognizing Grace Bay Beach, Providenciales, and the outstanding hotel partners that make the Turks and Caicos Islands such a spectacular destination.”

Grace Bay Beach is a hallmark of the Turks and Caicos Islands. Located on Providenciales, the pristine 12-mile beach is renowned for its crystal-clear turquoise waters and powder white sand.

Providenciales is the third largest island in the Turks and Caicos chain and the hub of

tourism activity.

More commonly known locally as Provo, the 38-square-mile island is also home to

unspoiled beaches worth exploring such as Long Bay, Sapodilla Bay, Blue Hills Beach, Pelican Beach, and Taylor Bay, among others.

Provo guarantees a picturesque and luxurious environment, as well as serene solitude and untouched nature.