PS Hazelle Commends Expansion Of Seniors’ Day Programme To Three New Communities In St. Kitts

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Permanent Secretary (PS) in the Prime Minister’s Office, Naeemah Hazelle, commended the expansion of the Seniors’ Day Programme during a ceremony held at the Lighthouse Baptist Church in Sandy Point on Tuesday, July 16, 2024.

The Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Ageing, and Disabilities launched three new Seniors’ Day Programmes for the communities of Lodge, Tabernacle, and Sandy Point, underscoring the government’s continued commitment to enhancing the lives of senior citizens across St. Kitts.

At the launch event, PS Hazelle, brought greetings on behalf of Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, who is currently off island on official government business.

PS Hazelle assured the participants and organisers of the Seniors’ Day Programme that the initiative has the full backing of the Prime Minister’s Office. She noted, “We are going to pledge our support to grow the programme as much as it’s needed and to show you the support that you’ve always shown us as our elders in the communities.”

The Seniors’ Day Programme has been hailed as a groundbreaking initiative for its approach to compassionate care for the ageing population in St. Kitts. The programme engages seniors in organised social activities geared towards enriching their lives and ensuring that they age in dignity. An educational component is also included in the programme to keep the participants updated on healthy eating habits, disaster management, proper foot care for diabetics, financial management, and more.

“These organised activities are not just for your recreation, but they also play a vital role in promoting your physical health, mental well-being, emotional resilience and the overall quality of life for you as our seniors. I also want to commend the staff at the Ministry of Empowerment, Ageing and Disabilities for these efforts because active engagement in social, physical and cognitive activities is crucial in promoting your longevity, your independence and your sense of purpose,” said PS Hazelle.

The permanent secretary further noted that initiatives, such as the Seniors’ Day Programme, allow the government to demonstrate its appreciation to its seniors for their invaluable contribution towards nation-building.

“Through the seniors’ enrichment programme we hope that we’ve created a more inclusive and enabling environment where your voices are not just heard but you also feel valued. These initiatives ensure that you as our seniors remain active in our society and that you can contribute your wisdom and experience for the betterment of our communities,” PS Hazelle added.

In addition to the new programmes launched in Lodge, Sandy Point and Tabernacle, the Seniors’ Day Programme is also active in the communities of East Basseterre, St. Peter’s and St. Paul’s.