Public Assistance Programme Payments Underway In St. Lucia

The Ministry of Equity, Social Justice and Empowerment wishes to notify clients of the Public Assistance Program (PAP), of Babonneau, Castries, Gros-Islet, Souci and Millet regions, that payments for the month of March 2024 commence on Friday, March 22 and will end on Wednesday, March 27.

Payments may be collected at the Welfare Division on Trinity Church Road, Castries, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For further information, please contact the Ministry at telephone numbers 468-5103/5108 (Castries) and 454-6478 (Vieux Fort).