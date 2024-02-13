Public Can Start Nominating People For National Honours In The Bahamas

- Advertisement -

The Chairman of the Advisory Committee for National Honours wishes to advise the General Public to begin nominating persons for the Award of National Honours in accordance with the National Honours Act 2016. Persons who qualify for a National Honour must be Bahamians. The Awards that are conferred upon successful nominees are (a) Order of National Hero; (b) Order of the Nation, (c) Order of The Bahamas; (d) Order of Excellence which is designated for foreign Dignitaries, (e) the Order of Distinction, (f) the Order of Merit, (g) the Order of Lignum Vitae (h) any other honour constituted by the Governor-General by order, (i) Distinguished service medals and (j) medals of Bravery for Bahamians who have performed heroic duty for The Bahamas.

To qualify for the Awards, persons being nominated must have made a seminal contribution to The Bahamas which altered the course of the history of The Bahamas in a positive way. Nominees must be visionary, demonstrate exceptional leadership in their various field of disciplines, inspire and bring honour to The Bahamas. The field of discipline range from politics, sports, religion, entertainment, hospitality, the public service, social and community services as well as volunteer and philanthropic work.

The deadline for submission of all nomination forms is 29th March, 2024. In New Providence the forms are available at the Cabinet Office, in the Trade Winds Building Down Town Nassau. In the Family Islands, the Forms can be collected from Office of the Family Island Administrator.

Online users can access the nomination forms on the Bahamas Government Website at Bahamas.gov.bs. and email to nationalevents@bahamas.gov.bs