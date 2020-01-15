The Project Management Unit in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) notified the public Tuesday of a public consultation to be held at the Albertha Payne Community Centre, Bath Village, on Wednesday from 4-5:30 p.m. to discuss the proposed Fort Charles Reclamation and Protection Project.

Residents of Bath Village and all interested persons and stakeholders are invited to attend to share concerns and to hold discussions with the consultants who will be on island to commence their studies and assessments for the upcoming project.