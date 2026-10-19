Public Consultations Begin on Establishment of Architects Registration Board

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Basseterre, St. Kitts (October 19, 2026)

The Ministry of Sustainable Development, in partnership with the St. Kitts and Nevis Institute of Architects, has begun a series of national public consultations to advance the establishment of the Architects Registration Board, following the passage of amended legislation in 2025.

The first consultation was held recently at the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College, bringing together architects, draftsmen, developers and other stakeholders to discuss the proposed registration framework and identify an effective approach to the regulation of the architectural profession across the Federation.

Discussions focused on the proposed functions and responsibilities of the ARB, including how its role would differ from that of the SKNIA. Participants also examined the importance of a regulatory framework that upholds professional standards, promotes accountability and protects the public interest.

President of the SKNIA, Robert V. Morris, stressed the need for a balanced and inclusive approach to professional registration, particularly in assessing qualifications, experience and accountability.

“We must approach this process with both firmness of purpose and respect for people. Qualifications matter. Experience deserves careful consideration within the provisions of the law. Professional accountability matters. So too does clear communication about the practical implications of implementation,” Mr. Morris stated.

Immediate Past President of the SKNIA, Dexter Fassale, highlighted the connection between professional registration, public safety and the quality of the built environment.

“Architectural services directly affect public safety and the quality of our built environment. Registration provides a formal framework for recognizing eligible practitioners and maintaining standards and professional accountability,” Mr. Fassale explained.

Minister of Sustainable Development, the Honourable Dr. Joyelle Clarke, emphasised that establishing effective regulation requires collaboration among government, professional bodies, civil society, non-governmental organisations and the private sector. She noted that the government could not undertake the responsibility alone and underscored the importance of broad stakeholder participation in safeguarding the integrity of the architectural profession.

Dr. Clarke also linked the proposed ARB to the Federation’s Sustainable Island State Agenda, particularly the development of sustainable settlements that are climate-resilient, responsive to cooling needs and designed to foster stronger, more connected communities.

The SKNIA has advocated for the establishment of the ARB and has collaborated with the Ministry of Sustainable Development over the past three years to advance the framework for professional registration.

During an interactive question-and-answer session, Lindbergh Alvaranga addressed several issues raised by participants, including alignment with CARICOM and regional standards, the ability of professionals to practise across jurisdictions, business registration requirements, and the pathways to registration based on academic qualifications and professional experience. He also clarified the distinct but complementary functions of the proposed ARB and the SKNIA.

The consultation formed part of the Ministry of Sustainable Development’s observance of Sustainability Month, being held under the theme “Leading the Future.”

Permanent Secretary Dore-Tyson introduced the individuals identified to serve on the proposed ARB, marking another step towards its formal establishment. Once constituted, the Board will fall under the Ministry of Sustainable Development and work alongside the Development Control and Planning Board to support the regulation of the architectural profession.

Further consultations are expected to take place in Nevis in the coming weeks, giving stakeholders additional opportunities to contribute to discussions on registration requirements, associated costs, compliance measures and guidelines intended to protect the public while maintaining professional standards.

The Ministry of Sustainable Development reaffirmed its commitment to working with stakeholders to establish a transparent and effective registration framework. It also acknowledged the continued support of the SKNIA, Ministry of Finance, Inland Revenue Department, Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs, and Department of Physical Planning.