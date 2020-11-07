BASSETERRE, St. Kitts –- The public is encouraged to support the Ministry of Tourism in a beach clean-up at Majors Bay on Saturday, November 14. The clean-up is a key part of the ministry’s efforts to improve the coastal and ocean ecosystems.

“We want the public to come out because the beach clean-up is not just about cleaning for visitors, but it is cleaning for ourselves as well,” said Allister Williams, Tourism Events Planning Manager in the Ministry of Tourism. “We want to make sure we have a pristine environment so that the product can be long-lasting and be able to create some livelihoods for future generations. So, we want members of the public to come out and help us as we keep our country clean.”

Chairperson of the Sustainable Destination Council, Diannille Taylor-Williams, also encouraged the general public to be a part of the clean-up drive at Majors Bay. Majors Bay is located at the Southeast Peninsula and is a major turtle nesting beach.

Transportation will leave Basseterre at 6 a.m. and clean-up is expected to commence at 7 a.m. Mrs. Taylor-Williams said before the clean-up persons will be briefed on the history of the site. She added that the waste collected will be sorted accordingly.

“Before we start any clean-up, we do a little education, we will probably do something about the turtle nesting,” she said. “We are going to separate our waste; plastic waste will not go with other waste so that we can look at the number of pieces of plastics as opposed to other types of waste.”

The information collected from the clean-up will be shared with relevant stakeholders.

“We always send this information into the Clean Swell app to measure the amount and it is integrated into all the other clean-ups that are done,” said Mrs. Taylor-Williams. “They use that data and also use the data to share with our people because documentation is key for us. We are recording the information about our beach clean-ups so that we can see and measure the impact as time passes.”

The clean-up forms part of the ministry’s week of activities to celebrate Tourism Month 2020, which runs from November 1-30 under the theme “Tourism – People, Product, Purpose #Planningforposterity.