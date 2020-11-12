BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — With the increase in rainfall in St. Kitts and Nevis over the past couple of days, everyone is encouraged to monitor their homes and surroundings to protect themselves and others against dengue fever.

Speaking on the rise of dengue fever throughout the region, Dr. Hazel Laws, Chief Medical Officer, encouraged everyone to follow a few tips to remain safe.

“We are getting a lot of rain now,” said Dr. Laws, “it would be irresponsible of me if I didn’t remind you that we need to make to use good mosquito repellents. Rain is falling. We need to go out and make sure there isn’t any stagnant standing water in and around homes; make sure our windows and doors are well screened; and wear protective clothing. All of this is an attempt to prevent a dengue outbreak.

“Mosquitoes breed in standing water, everyone is encouraged to empty, clean, and dispose of containers around their homes that can hold water,” Dr. Laws concluded.

Dengue viruses are spread to people through the bite of an infected Aedes species (Ae. aegypti or Ae. albopictus) mosquito. These mosquitoes also spread Zika, Chikungunya, and other viral infections.