By Loshaun Dixon

Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris’ new cabinet was sworn in Sunday for a five-year stint leading the government.

The nine elected representatives that were successful at the polls June 5 and two Senators took the oath of office Sunday evening before thousands in attendance at the Warner Park Cricket Stadium.

PM Harris in an address at the inauguration ceremony said the new cabinet was ready to deliver on the plan for safer streets, bigger homes and more opportunities for young people.

“I have assembled a talented team. It took time to put the team together. This is a larger team. It is your team. My new Cabinet mixes the energy of youth and the wisdom of years of experience and Ministers who have been involved in taking our Country in the right direction. It brings new faces with fresh ideas and energy to our government. “

He promised the electorate to never become complacent or take the people for granted.

“We know that you have lent us your vote – and that we must deliver for you and deliver for the future of our country. The nature of the challenges this government faces requires each Minister to perform at his/her very best. It was a testament to your maturity that our democracy continued to work effectively despite and during these unprecedented times in which we are living,” PM Harris said.

In announcing the new cabinet Dr. Harris said Mark Brantley will continue serving as Minister of Foreign Affairs while Lindsay Grant continues in Tourism and is now given Transport. Major changes have Deputy Prime Minister Shawn Richards now Minister of Public Infrastructure, Posts Urban Development and newcomers Jonel Powell, the new Minister of Education, Youth Sports and Culture and Akilah Nisbett Byron, Minister of Health.

Vincent Byron was again appointed as a Senator to serve as Attorney General as well as Wendy Phipps who will serve as Minister of International Trade, Industry and Commerce, Labour and Consumer Affairs.

PORTFOLIO ASSIGNMENTS OF CABINET JUNE 2020

The Honourable Dr. Timothy Sylvester Harris, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance and Sustainable Development, National Security and Immigration, Skills Training Empowerment Programme

The Honourable Shawn Richards Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Infrastructure, Posts Urban Development.

The Honourable Mark Anthony Graham Brantley Minister of Foreign Affairs and Aviation.

The Honourable Eugene Alastair Hamilton Minister of Human Settlements, Social Development and Gender Affairs, National Health Insurance.

The Honorable Alexis Allison Jeffers Agriculture, Fisheries and Marine Resources.

The Honourable Lindsay Fitz-Patrick Grant Minister of Tourism and Transport.

The Honourable Akilah Mawusi Kamilah Byron-Nisbett Minister of Health and Communications.

The Honourable Eric Rohan Evelyn Minister for Environment and Cooperatives.

The Honourable Jonel Franchette Herbert Powell Minister of Education, Youth, Sports and Culture.

The Honourable Wendy Colleen Phipps Minister of International Trade, Industry and Commerce, Labour and Consumer Affairs.

The Honourable Vincent Fitzgerald Byron Attorney General and Minister of Justice and The Legal Affairs.