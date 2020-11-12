BASSETERRE, St. Kitts –- St. Kitts and Nevis reopened its borders to international commercial flights and travellers on October 31. Dr. Hazel Laws, Chief Medical Officer, has encouraged the public to adhere to all COVID-19 protocols as everyone has a responsibility to prevent a second wave of infections.

“Those of us in the Federation have a responsibility to prevent a second wave of infections,” said Dr. Laws at the National Emergency Operations Centre COVID-19 Briefing for November 11.

Dr. Laws said that the idea is to avoid seeing a surge in cases like some countries in the region.

“Each of the countries which opened their borders and have accepted international travellers have seen a surge in the number of cases,” said Dr. Laws. “We want our experience, or are hoping that our experience is different. We can make a very strong effort such that this is not our experience.

Dr. Laws said to prevent a second wave the public needs to adopt non-pharmaceutical interventions. These include wearing a mask in public places and avoiding crowds and super spreader events.

She said practicing good hygiene and sanitization habits and observing social and physical distancing protocols are also key measures to keeping everyone safe.

“These are the measures that have proven very effective in curtailing the spread of this virus from one individual to another,” concluded Dr. Laws.