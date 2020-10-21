BASSERTERRE, St. Kitts — Public safety in St. Kitts and Nevis remains a top priority for the Government as the twin-island Federation prepares to reopen its borders to regional and international travellers for the first time since March.

“We shall never shirk from our responsibilities to keep our people safe, protecting our borders and hardening our resilience to disasters,” Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, said on the October 20 edition of Leadership Matters.

Law enforcement will work closely with health authorities to ensure that COVID-19 health and safety protocols are enforced. But the security forces will also remain focused on consolidating gains in the fight against crime achieved over the past five years.

“We have done very well in reducing homicides to record lows over the last few years from a record high of 36 homicides in 2011 we are now at seven,” Dr. Harris stated on Tuesday night, noting his hopes that the number will be reduced even further.

The statistic was recorded for January 1 to October 13. Further statistics from the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force indicate that Shooting with Intent was down 75 percent; Attempted Homicide was down 80 percent; Serious Wounding reduced by 13 percent; Robbery decreased 53 percent; while Sexual Offences were reduced by 20 percent.

“We shall continue to support law and order and citizen safety and security in our land,” said the Prime Minister. “We will strengthen our programmes of rehabilitation for our prisoners, and indeed we shall continue the programme of prison reform. Our peace programme initiative will showcase real results from the real work and those who are in the programme will be evaluated for compliance for high standards of behaviour and the contribution to the advancement of our beloved country.”