Puerto Rico Rum Festival Returns May 28

By Nicola Carruthers

The Rums of Puerto Rico programme will hold its 12th Taste of Rum festival on the Caribbean island May 28. at Bahía Urbana, Old San Juan.

It is being organised by the Rums of Puerto Rico programme, part of Puerto Rican government’s Department of Economic Development and Commerce.

Maité Jordán, director of Rums of Puerto Rico, said: “The Rums of Puerto Rico programme is very committed to developing the rum industry on the island, as rum is part of our culture and tradition.

“For that reason, we’re pleased to support an event that serves as a tribute to our rum’s quality, variety, and versatility while continuing to position us as the ‘world capital of rum’.

“In the same way, the festival provides an ideal platform to promote new brands and expressions to both locals and tourists, showing the great capacity for innovation that this legendary industry has. We invite you to join us in such an amazing experience so we together can support this great celebration.”

During the festival, attendees will be able to taste a variety of local rums, including Bacardí, Don Q, Club Caribe, Ron Trigo, Ron Coquí, Pito Rico, Tres Clavos, Ron Rincón, Crab Island Rum, Ron Boricua, Ron Pepón, and Ron del Barrilito, among others.

The event will also feature seminars, a traditional food offering and live performances. Musical entertainment will include tribute acts for Marc Anthony and Guns N’ Roses, as well as the Caribbean Steel Band, the Cuentas Regresivas group and DJ Jorge Salgado.

The rum festival attracts more than 3,000 visitors a year from across the world. This year’s event will remain at 50% capacity to ensure the safety of festival-goers.

General admission tickets will provide rum fans with access from 7pm until the end of the event at 11pm.

Tickets for the festival are available to buy from Ticketera, including a special pass that provides entry to the event from 5pm, food discounts, unlimited rum samples (until they run out), masterclasses and more.

Each year, the rum industry in Puerto Rico generates around US$450 million for the local economy, and contributes more than 16,000 direct and indirect jobs to the region.

