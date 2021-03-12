Low-cost flights have enticed travelers, but relaxed restrictions have led to large gatherings, fights and Covid rule-breaking.

Tourists walk down a street in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico. Photograph: Ricardo Arduengo/AFP/Getty Images

Correa, who is also a bellman at the hotel, has seen a surge in tourists coming to the US territory in the last three months and the hotel has been busy. Although he used to enjoy high season before the pandemic, recently, many tourists arriving to Puerto Rico have enraged local residents and hospitality workers as the island eases its Covid-19 restrictions. “The tourists think they can do whatever they want,” says Correa, 24, who’s also a student at the University of Puerto Rico. “We’ve seen fights, parties in the rooms and aggressive behavior.” Should you book a holiday for 2021 yet? And what about refunds?

Low-cost flights to Puerto Rico have enticed many travelers to choose the island as a vacation spot during the pandemic. A one-way flight to Puerto Rico from Florida booked two days in advance could be as low as $62.

Hotel occupancy reached 60% during Presidents’ Day holiday weekend in February, according to the island’s destination marketing organization, Discover Puerto Rico. It was the highest number since Christmas, and hotels expect to reach the same occupancy rates for the forthcoming spring break.

“We are certainly seeing the effects of increased traveler confidence coinciding with vaccine distribution in the US,” said Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico.

Tourists take pictures in front of the governor’s mansion in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Photograph: Ricardo Arduengo/AFP/Getty Images

For José Silva, owner of El Chicharrón restaurant, tourists arriving in the last weeks have put him on edge due to the large crowds without face masks forming on the weekends. His restaurant is located in La Placita de Santurce, a popular tourist area. Silva says the police close the streets around the area on weekends, making it hard for Ubers or taxis to pick up tourists after bars and restaurants close.

“We’ve asked the police to help keep everyone distanced and look for an alternative for this area,” says Silva.

In Old San Juan, another popular tourist area, Cristina Colón has been questioning whether her job as a waitress in Pirilo Pizza is worth the money as she sees a rise in clientele who don’t want to abide by the Covid-19 precautions.

“I’m not only concerned with my physical health, but my mental health too,” says Colón. “I’m nervous about myself and for the friends and family I surround myself with because I have no idea where this person who doesn’t want to wear a mask is coming from.”

Puerto Rico went into lockdown last March. Though restrictions were eased slightly over the summer, and former governor Wanda Vázquez reopened beaches fully in September, they were closed again from November until January.

Those restrictions hit the hospitality industry hard. “The executive orders implemented by Wanda Vanquez put the hotel industry under threat,” said Joaquín Bolívar, the president of Puerto Rico’s Hotel and Tourism Association.

Several hotels fluxed within single-digit occupancy percentages. “Some hotels were questioning their survival,” says Bolivar.

Now, Puerto Rico is under curfew from 12am to 5am and indoor establishments can operate at 50% capacity as the newly-elected governor Pedro Pierluis has increasingly been easing restrictions since January. Beaches are also open for recreational use.

The combination of US residents wanting to escape cold weather, cheap flight tickets and easing restrictions on the island has been bringing tourists en masse.