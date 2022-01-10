BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris on Sunday January 9 joined the leadership and membership of Miracle Temple in Lodge Project, where he and his entourage were welcomed for the morning worship and fellowship by Pastor John Bradley.

Thanking Pastor Bradley and those who accompanied him to church, he observed they were all happy to be at the Miracle Temple at the start of the new year for worship and fellowship as it signalled their confidence that the God that they serve can see them through to the rest of the year, and are glad for the wonderful mercies.

“We are glad that we are among those around the world who have taken time out to come to say ‘thank you’ to God – thank you that we are alive and we are of good health,” said Dr Harris. “Thank you that we can be of service to ourselves, to one another, and most importantly to the God above.”

As the country goes through 2022, the Prime Minister noted that people’s hope and confidence lie in God’s grace and mercy. As a result, he added, St. Kitts and Nevis is looking forward to a prosperous New Year, a year in which good things will happen to each and all of the citizens and residents, and that good things will happen to the country.

He advised: “All good things come from God, and therefore we have to let Him know our desires, our wants and our needs, and have the confidence that His Will will be done for us and this country we love.”

Prime Minister Harris who is also the Area Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher Seven (Bellevue to Ottley’s), and National Political Leader of the Peoples Labour Party (PLP), was accompanied by members of PLP Constituency Number Seven Group led by PLP National Women Representative Mrs Sonia Henry. Also present were members and supporters of the Peoples Labour Party drawn from all constituency branches in St. Kitts.

“I want to say a special thank you to those of the Spanish community who have joined us, and those from the Haitian community who have joined us – ‘merci beaucoup’,” noted the Honourable Prime Minister.

In conclusion he said: “I want to again thank all of the supporters and well-wishers who have turned out today to give God thanks and glory, to fellowship with us, and most importantly remember with God all things – not some things, not a few things, not just the things that we desire, but all things are made possible.”

During his sermon, Pastor John Bradley also impressed upon the congregation on the importance of thanking and praising God for what He is doing in their lives.

“We had a breakfast this morning,” said Pastor Bradley. “It might not have been like the one for Marriott, but we had a breakfast oh hallelujah, and that is something we ought to thank God for.”

According to the Pastor, the breakfast one ate might not be like somebody else’s breakfast but they had breakfast nonetheless and that is just enough reason to say thanks for, as they have food on their table. He added that one might also say ‘glory to God’ that there is a roof over their head, shoes on their feet, and that He gave them a life and a fine family.

“Let this be a lesson for 2022, that I will bless the Lord at all times,” advised Pastor Bradley. “Praise Him for His goodness.”