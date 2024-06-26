Qualifying Artistes & Calypsonians Announced for 2024 Soca & Calypso Monarch Competition

- Advertisement -

St. Lucia

– After a packed weekend of activities for Lucian Carnival, including the semi-finals of the Groovy & Power Soca, and Calypso Monarch; organizing agency, the Carnival Planning and Management Committee has announced the finalists for the 2024 Soca and Calypso Monarch Competitions.

The Groovy and Power Soca Monarch competition will be held on July 5, 2024, at the SAB, Vigie. 9 artistes in each category, have been selected to compete against reigning monarchs, Arthur Allain and Imran Nerdy for a chance to win the titles. Tickets are only $60. The qualifying artistes below are listed in alphabetical order and not indicative of scores.

Groovy Soca Qualifiers

# Artist Song Title 1 Carlton CR Roberts Ah Happy 2 Ezra D’ Funmachine Sèlibwèy 3 Jiggy & Ezra D’ Funmachine Movè 4 Kisha Kay By Myself 5 Imran Nerdy Money 6 Mantius Royal 7 Ricky T Just your Turn 8 Sly Damn Proud Lucian 9 Ti Blacks Seasons

Power Soca Qualifiers

# Artist Song Title 1 Bronxx, Mata, Ricky T Better Than Them 2 Ezra D’ Funmachine BeYoutiful 3 Kisha Kay, Nicole David It’s Carnival 4 Mantius Any Ting 5 Orion Good Day 6 Ricky T Look Something To Talk About 7 Sedale, Mata, Bronxx More Rum 8 Siah Money Behaviour 9 Sly Breakaway

The Calypso Monarch competition will be held on July 6, 2024 at the SAB, Vigie. 9 calypsonians been selected to compete against reigning monarch, Ti Blacks for a chance to win the Calypso Monarch title. Tickets are only $60. The qualifying calypsonians are listed below in alphabetical order and not indicative of scores.

Calypso Monarch Finalists

# Calypsonian Song Title Song Title 1 Dezral De Biggest Gun A Wish For Fish 2 Educator Youth Economy Vaccine For Crime 3 Gamtion Clone that Man White Lady 4 Herb Black Sing for Them Get Up And Walk 5 Menell One Vision One Caribbean Diary Of A Woman 6 Mica No Hearts Text Lingo 7 Solange Last Man Standing Fadda Facts 8 TC Brown Fillip De Spirit of St. Lucia 9 Ti Carro Don’t Play With A Minor Ah Doing It For Slavery

Tickets can be purchased from The Cell outlets island wide and Steve’s Barbershop in Castries.

For updates relating to all carnival competitions, visit www.carnivalsaintlucia.com or @carnivalsaintlucia on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The CPMC wishes all artistes best of luck in the next round of the competition as they prepare for the Monarch.