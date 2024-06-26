Qualifying Artistes & Calypsonians Announced for 2024 Soca & Calypso Monarch Competition

St. Lucia

– After a packed weekend of activities for Lucian Carnival, including the semi-finals of the Groovy & Power Soca, and Calypso Monarch; organizing agency, the Carnival Planning and Management Committee has announced the finalists for the 2024 Soca and Calypso Monarch Competitions.

The Groovy and Power Soca Monarch competition will be held on July 5, 2024, at the SAB, Vigie. 9 artistes in each category, have been selected to compete against reigning monarchs, Arthur Allain and Imran Nerdy for a chance to win the titles. Tickets are only $60. The qualifying artistes below are listed in alphabetical order and not indicative of scores.

Groovy Soca Qualifiers

#ArtistSong Title
1Carlton CR RobertsAh Happy
2Ezra D’ FunmachineSèlibwèy
3Jiggy & Ezra D’ FunmachineMovè
4Kisha KayBy Myself
5Imran NerdyMoney
6MantiusRoyal
7Ricky TJust your Turn
8SlyDamn Proud Lucian
9Ti BlacksSeasons

Power Soca Qualifiers

#ArtistSong Title
1Bronxx, Mata, Ricky TBetter Than Them
2Ezra D’ FunmachineBeYoutiful
3Kisha Kay, Nicole David It’s Carnival
4MantiusAny Ting
5OrionGood Day
6Ricky TLook Something To Talk About
7Sedale, Mata, BronxxMore Rum
8SiahMoney Behaviour
9SlyBreakaway

The Calypso Monarch competition will be held on July 6, 2024 at the SAB, Vigie. 9 calypsonians been selected to compete against reigning monarch, Ti Blacks for a chance to win the Calypso Monarch title. Tickets are only $60. The qualifying calypsonians are listed below in alphabetical order and not indicative of scores.

Calypso Monarch Finalists

#CalypsonianSong TitleSong Title
1DezralDe Biggest GunA Wish For Fish
2EducatorYouth EconomyVaccine For Crime
3GamtionClone that ManWhite Lady
4Herb BlackSing for ThemGet Up And Walk
5MenellOne Vision One CaribbeanDiary Of A Woman
6MicaNo HeartsText Lingo
7SolangeLast Man StandingFadda Facts
8TC BrownFillipDe Spirit of St. Lucia
9Ti CarroDon’t Play With A MinorAh Doing It For Slavery

Tickets can be purchased from The Cell outlets island wide and Steve’s Barbershop in Castries.

For updates relating to all carnival competitions, visit www.carnivalsaintlucia.com or @carnivalsaintlucia on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The CPMC wishes all artistes best of luck in the next round of the competition as they prepare for the Monarch.

