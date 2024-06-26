Qualifying Artistes & Calypsonians Announced for 2024 Soca & Calypso Monarch Competition

St. Lucia
– After a packed weekend of activities for Lucian Carnival, including the semi-finals of the Groovy & Power Soca, and Calypso Monarch; organizing agency, the Carnival Planning and Management Committee has announced the finalists for the 2024 Soca and Calypso Monarch Competitions.
The Groovy and Power Soca Monarch competition will be held on July 5, 2024, at the SAB, Vigie. 9 artistes in each category, have been selected to compete against reigning monarchs, Arthur Allain and Imran Nerdy for a chance to win the titles. Tickets are only $60. The qualifying artistes below are listed in alphabetical order and not indicative of scores.
Groovy Soca Qualifiers
|#
|Artist
|Song Title
|1
|Carlton CR Roberts
|Ah Happy
|2
|Ezra D’ Funmachine
|Sèlibwèy
|3
|Jiggy & Ezra D’ Funmachine
|Movè
|4
|Kisha Kay
|By Myself
|5
|Imran Nerdy
|Money
|6
|Mantius
|Royal
|7
|Ricky T
|Just your Turn
|8
|Sly
|Damn Proud Lucian
|9
|Ti Blacks
|Seasons
Power Soca Qualifiers
|#
|Artist
|Song Title
|1
|Bronxx, Mata, Ricky T
|Better Than Them
|2
|Ezra D’ Funmachine
|BeYoutiful
|3
|Kisha Kay, Nicole David
|It’s Carnival
|4
|Mantius
|Any Ting
|5
|Orion
|Good Day
|6
|Ricky T
|Look Something To Talk About
|7
|Sedale, Mata, Bronxx
|More Rum
|8
|Siah
|Money Behaviour
|9
|Sly
|Breakaway
The Calypso Monarch competition will be held on July 6, 2024 at the SAB, Vigie. 9 calypsonians been selected to compete against reigning monarch, Ti Blacks for a chance to win the Calypso Monarch title. Tickets are only $60. The qualifying calypsonians are listed below in alphabetical order and not indicative of scores.
Calypso Monarch Finalists
|#
|Calypsonian
|Song Title
|Song Title
|1
|Dezral
|De Biggest Gun
|A Wish For Fish
|2
|Educator
|Youth Economy
|Vaccine For Crime
|3
|Gamtion
|Clone that Man
|White Lady
|4
|Herb Black
|Sing for Them
|Get Up And Walk
|5
|Menell
|One Vision One Caribbean
|Diary Of A Woman
|6
|Mica
|No Hearts
|Text Lingo
|7
|Solange
|Last Man Standing
|Fadda Facts
|8
|TC Brown
|Fillip
|De Spirit of St. Lucia
|9
|Ti Carro
|Don’t Play With A Minor
|Ah Doing It For Slavery
Tickets can be purchased from The Cell outlets island wide and Steve’s Barbershop in Castries.
For updates relating to all carnival competitions, visit www.carnivalsaintlucia.com or @carnivalsaintlucia on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The CPMC wishes all artistes best of luck in the next round of the competition as they prepare for the Monarch.