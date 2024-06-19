Qualifying Calypsonians Announced For Semi-Final Round of Calypso Monarch Competition

- Advertisement -

St. Lucia – After a gruelling week of competition, 18 Calypsonians have been selected to proceed to the semi-final round of the Calypso Monarch Competition, to be held this Sunday, June 23rd, at the National Cultural Centre.

Quarter-final shows of the Calypso Competition were spread across four exciting nights of Tent at the National Cultural Centre. Calypsonians from each of the four tents put on rousing displays for the judges and calypso lovers. The 18 calypsonians selected to advance to the semi-final round of competition, are listed below in alphabetical order:

Sobriquet Calypso Tent Ashe TOT/Soca Village Blaze Kaiso Pro’s Tent Bingo Fire One Dezral Fire One Educator Fire One Gamtion South Calypso Tent Herb Black TOT/Soca Village King Kakal South Calypso Tent Menell South Calypso Tent Mica TOT/Soca Village Mighty Sizzler Fire One Oshun South Calypso Tent Qpid TOT/Soca Village Queen Yadzz South Calypso Tent Solange Fire One Taker TOT/Soca Village TC Brown Kaiso Pro’s Tent Ti Carro TOT/Soca Village

Tickets for Calypso Semi-Finals are only $40 and available from Steve’s Barbershop and The Cell outlets island wide. At this stage, nine calypsonians will be selected to compete against the defending monarch: Ti-Blacks, for the 2024 Calypso Monarch title.

For updates relating to all carnival competitions, visit www.carnivalsaintlucia.com or @carnivalsaintlucia on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The CPMC wishes all Calypsonians best of luck in the next round of the competition as they prepare for the Monarch.