BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Participants in the Compliance and Quarantine Task Force training course are now familiar with the health and safety protocols necessary for preventing the novel coronavirus from spreading.

Senior Health Environmental Officer in the Ministry of Health, Glenville Leader, facilitated the session on the COVID-19 Health and Safety Protocols with the trainees as part of their two-week course.

“I’ve been given the task to come here to the Police Training Complex to train officers that will be involved in quarantine upon reopening of our borders,” said Leader. “This is very critical. We depend upon them for the success of this initiative, recognizing that once the borders are open, the risk is heightened. We have decided that we will have to increase our surveillance at the quarantine stations hence, we are training these persons to teach them how to protect themselves, their families and the visitors alike.”

Mr. Leader disclosed that the decision to reopen the borders was the result of an effort to balance healthcare and finance. He said the Ministry of Health and all other relevant stakeholders were doing everything in their power to ensure that “we do not have an outbreak of coronavirus within St. Kitts and Nevis.”

The presentation covered the symptoms of Covid-19, how the virus can be spread, methods to prevent the spread of the virus, cleaning and sanitization, and health inspection techniques.

Throughout this week, other health officials and members of the National Emergency Operating Centre will be involved in the training that is being primarily facilitated by the instructors at the Police Training School.