Queen Elizabeth II Lying in State Until Funeral Monday

September 15, 2022

People have been queueing through the night to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II as she lies in state at Westminster Hall before her funeral Monday. Thousands of people watched as her coffin was taken to Westminster from Buckingham Palace yesterday afternoon. King Charles III, his siblings and his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, walked behind the coffin, on which her dazzling crown rests. The cortege passed the Buckingham Palace balcony where the Queen appeared just months ago for the final moments of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.