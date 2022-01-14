Queen Elizabeth Personally Stripped Prince Andrew of His Royal and Military Titles Over the Epstein Scandal

Prince Andrew was stripped of his royal patronages and military titles on Thursday.

The Queen personally informed him in a 90-minute meeting at Windsor Castle, per the Daily Mail and NY Post.

The monarch summoned her second son for the meeting to Windsor Castle on Thursday morning to tell him he would no longer hold the title of His Royal Highness “in any official capacity,” the Post reported.

The Daily Mail also published photos of the Duke of York leaving his nearby home, Royal Lodge, by car.

He was accompanied by his attorney, Gary Bloxsome, who had to wait for Andrew in the parking lot as he was not allowed into Windsor Castle, the Mail reported. It is unclear why the lawyer was unable to enter the royal residence.

It is also unclear if anyone else was at the meeting.

A source told the Post the meeting was “cutting.”

“There was nothing from the Queen about her sadness or dismay, nothing emotional at all,” the Post’s source said.

Buckingham Palace on Thursday announced that Andrew had been stripped of his military titles and royal patronages and that he will defend himself from sexual-assault allegations as a private citizen. A royal source also told Insider’s Mikhaila Friel that the duke would lose his HRH status.

The palace’s announcement came days after a New York court rejected Andrew’s request to dismiss a sexual-assault lawsuit brought about by the Jeffrey Epstein accuser, Virginia Giuffre Roberts.

Giuffre, who for years has alleged that she was forced by Epstein to have sex with Andrew, filed a lawsuit against the royal in August 2021, accusing him of sexually assaulting her. Andrew has repeatedly denied those claims.