London- In six months history will be created on two fronts in Bermuda when Rena Lalgie becomes the first woman and person of African heritage to be the Governor of the island.

Lalgie’s appointment by Queen Elizabeth II was announced today.

She will replace John Rankin who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment.

Of her appointment, Lalgie said “I am immensely proud that I will serve Bermuda as its first female Governor. The island rightly has a reputation as a beautiful place to live and a great environment in which business can flourish. It is a first-class legal jurisdiction with some of the highest international standards in combatting financial crime.”

“I am conscious that this announcement is being made in challenging times; as Bermuda looks to the future, I will work in earnest with the elected Government, through the exercise of my duties, to support and promote the island’s strengths and resilience. My family and I are looking forward to contributing fully to life in Bermuda as we get to know the people and culture.”

The mother of two has a long career in public service with her most recent job being the Director of Office of Financial Sanction Implementation in Her Majesty’s Treasury..