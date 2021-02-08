Rescuers in India’s northern state of Uttarakhand are racing to find more than 100 people missing after a glacier collapsed on Sunday, and sent a wall of water and debris rushing down the mountain.

More than a dozen people lost their lives in the disaster when a portion of the Nanda Devi glacier calved off, sending water smashing through a dam, then surging downstream, damaging another dam project and taking out buildings and trees.

Most of the missing are workers on the two dam projects. Rescuers said they were focusing on saving more than 30 workers stuck inside a tunnel at one of the affected hydropower plants who had been out of contact since the flooding.

Scientists raised concerns that the glacier collapse in the middle of winter could be linked to climate change and a team of experts were expected at the site on Monday to investigate.