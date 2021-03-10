Read more

The row reflects a fierce debate over the extent of the media’s culpability in the issues raised by Harry and Meghan, with the Daily Mail most frequently cited. Articles raised as evidence of discriminatory treatment include those saying that Meghan is “(almost) straight outta Compton” and has “exotic” DNA.

Murray’s statement was immediately the subject of controversy on social media and in private. A tweet from Press Gazette linking to the statement was viewed more than 13m times, the trade publication said, with most of more than 3,000 replies disagreeing with the defence of the industry.

Earlier, the organisation’s board was divided on whether it was an appropriate reaction. “It’s incredibly frustrating because that is far from a universal view in the media,” one said. “It’s tone-deaf.”

The statement was not cleared with the board, although another member pointed out that statements were routinely issued without approval. “I don’t think there was anything out of turn about this,” they said.

The Guardian has requested an explanation for how the statement came to be published. Its editor-in-chief, Katharine Viner, said: “Every institution in the United Kingdom is currently examining its own position on vital issues of race and the treatment of people of colour. As I have said before, the media must do the same. It must be much more representative and more self-aware.”

Roula Khalaf, the editor of the Financial Times, also disagreed with the statement. “There is work to be done across all sectors in the UK to call out and challenge racism,” she said. “The media has a critical role to play, and editors must ensure that our newsrooms and coverage reflect the societies we live in.”

In a BBC interview on Tuesday, Murray defended the statement and reiterated that he felt negative coverage of Harry and Meghan had been balanced by earlier positive coverage. He responded to the suggestion that the “straight outta Compton” headline was an example of the problem by saying: “I’m not au fait completely with areas of … California.”

On Twitter, the HuffPost UK editor, Jess Brammar, wrote: “I’m aware I won’t make myself popular with my peers but I’m just going to stand up and say it: I don’t agree with statement from my industry body that it is ‘untrue that sections of UK press were bigoted’.” Charlie Brinkhurst-Cuff, the editor of gal-dem, said the SoE “simply deny there’s any issue”.

Others suggested that the statement suggested a failure to grapple with the underlying structural issues that some have identified as a factor in coverage that goes well beyond the royal couple. “Pains me to say that my industry has been in denial about its institutional racism for all the two decades I’ve been in it,” said Sathnam Sanghera, a columnist at the Times.

The Society of Editors did not respond to a request for comment.