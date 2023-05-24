Racism: Valencia Fined and Sanctioned with Partial Stadium Closure for Five Matches

Valencia have been sanctioned with a partial stadium closure for five matches following the racist abuse of Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr.
Spanish police have detained three people in connection with the abuse directed at the Brazilian at Mestalla Stadium on Sunday.
Valencia have also been fined 45,000 euros (£39,000).
Vinicius’ late red card has been rescinded, meaning he will not have to serve a suspension.
Valencia called the decision to partially close their stadium “disproportionate, unjust and unprecedented” and said they intend to appeal against that part of the sanction.
“Valencia have collaborated from the first minute with the police and all relevant authorities to clarify the events that occurred,” a statement from the club read.
“In addition, we have applied the maximum possible sanction with the ban for life from our stadium for racist behaviour of the fans identified by police.”
The closure will apply to the Mestalla Stadium’s south stand, an area a clearly angry and emotional Vinicius was seen pointing to during Sunday’s second half before reporting the issue to the referee.
The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) also said Vinicius, 22, will not be suspended after being sent off in the 97th minute of the 1-0 defeat and is available for Wednesday’s game against Real Vallecano.
Vinicius was sent off following a video assistant referee (VAR) check for pushing Valencia forward Hugo Duro to the floor. However, the footage the VAR showed the on-field referee did not include the part where Duro grabbed the Brazilian around the neck before the incident, which is also a red card offence.
The RFEF said in a statement that the referee’s decision to dismiss Vinicius was due to him being “deprived of a decisive part of the facts”, adding that it was “impossible for him to properly assess what happened”.
Explaining the partial stadium closure, the RFEF added: “It is considered proven that, as reflected by the referee in his minutes, there were racist shouts at Vinicius, altering the normal course of the match and considering the infractions very serious.”
The match was paused in the second half as an incensed Vinicius reported opposition fans to the referee.
Real has reported the abuse towards Vinicius to the Spanish prosecutor’s office as a hate crime.
A number of Brazilians protested outside
the Spanish consulate on Tuesday. Spanish government spokeswoman Isabel Rodriguez said: “Spain is fighting this behaviour. We condemn it and we are working to eradicate it.”
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said Brazilian Vinicius is “very sad” but overwhelmed by the support he has received and believes he will stay in Spain despite the abuse.
“I don’t think [he will leave Spain], because he loves football and he loves Real Madrid,” said Ancelotti.
“His love for the club is very big and he wants to make his career here.”
- Richards says Tebas comments ‘make my blood boil’
- Racist abuse of Vinicius Jr shows society illness, says Balague
La Liga teams make stand against racism
Vinicius has been the target of racist abuse multiple times this season and, following the latest incident, has received support from the footballing world.
And there has been widespread condemnation of how the incident has been handled, including from the Brazilian government.
Before Tuesday night’s games between Real Valladolid and Barcelona, and Celta Vigo and Girona, players and match officials stood behind banners which read “Racism, out of football”.
Barcelona winger Raphinha revealed a message of support for his compatriot in the second half when he was substituted.
The daughter of Brazil legend Pele also urged football’s governing bodies to take tougher measures against racism.
“Spain should be ashamed. La Liga should be ashamed. Real Madrid should be ashamed that they’re not putting their foot down and standing up for him,” Kelly Cristina Nascimento wrote on Instagram.“How much more powerful if my father’s legacy was not a stadium, but a movement, a law, a tangible action that fights racism, that makes it so a Vini Junior today does not have to go through what my father went through in 1958.”
La Liga has said it will request “more sanctioning powers” so it can punish incidents of racism, after the Spanish league’s handling of the incident at Valencia received widespread condemnation.
After the match, Vinicius and La Liga president Javier Tebas were involved in a row on Twitter, after the Brazilian said La Liga “belongs to racists” and “in Brazil, Spain is known as a country of racists”.
Tebas responded by saying Vinicius twice did not turn up for a meeting to discuss what it “can do in cases of racism”, adding: “Before you criticise and slander La Liga, you need to inform yourself properly.”