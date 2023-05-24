Racism: Valencia Fined and Sanctioned with Partial Stadium Closure for Five Matches

- Advertisement -

Valencia have been sanctioned with a partial stadium closure for five matches following the racist abuse of Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr.

Spanish police have detained three people in connection with the abuse directed at the Brazilian at Mestalla Stadium on Sunday.

Valencia have also been fined 45,000 euros (£39,000).

Vinicius’ late red card has been rescinded, meaning he will not have to serve a suspension.

Valencia called the decision to partially close their stadium “disproportionate, unjust and unprecedented” and said they intend to appeal against that part of the sanction.

“Valencia have collaborated from the first minute with the police and all relevant authorities to clarify the events that occurred,” a statement from the club read.

“In addition, we have applied the maximum possible sanction with the ban for life from our stadium for racist behaviour of the fans identified by police.”

The closure will apply to the Mestalla Stadium’s south stand, an area a clearly angry and emotional Vinicius was seen pointing to during Sunday’s second half before reporting the issue to the referee.

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) also said Vinicius, 22, will not be suspended after being sent off in the 97th minute of the 1-0 defeat and is available for Wednesday’s game against Real Vallecano.

Vinicius was sent off following a video assistant referee (VAR) check for pushing Valencia forward Hugo Duro to the floor. However, the footage the VAR showed the on-field referee did not include the part where Duro grabbed the Brazilian around the neck before the incident, which is also a red card offence.

The RFEF said in a statement that the referee’s decision to dismiss Vinicius was due to him being “deprived of a decisive part of the facts”, adding that it was “impossible for him to properly assess what happened”.

Explaining the partial stadium closure, the RFEF added: “It is considered proven that, as reflected by the referee in his minutes, there were racist shouts at Vinicius, altering the normal course of the match and considering the infractions very serious.”

The match was paused in the second half as an incensed Vinicius reported opposition fans to the referee.

Real has reported the abuse towards Vinicius to the Spanish prosecutor’s office as a hate crime.

A number of Brazilians protested outside