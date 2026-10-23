Ramsbury man fined $7,000 for cannabis offence

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by Vernan George

A Ramsbury man who told the court he was misled by a politician into believing he could grow cannabis freely on his property has been fined $7,000 for possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

Allan Nisbett of Ramsbury, Nevis, pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis with intent to supply and cultivation of cannabis when he appeared before District “C” Magistrate Reynold Benjamin on Tuesday, October 13.

According to facts presented to the court by Crown Counsel Campbell, the offences stemmed from a search conducted at Nisbett’s residence on May 21, 2025, by officers of the Task Force Unit, accompanied by members of the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force.

Upon entering the premises, officers asked Nisbett whether he had anything to declare. He reportedly responded, “I have a little weed,” before pointing out the cannabis, which officers confiscated.

A further search of the property uncovered approximately 200 cannabis seedlings and 100 plants of varying heights growing in the yard. Nisbett was cautioned and reportedly admitted that the plants were cannabis. He was taken into police custody along with the seized material and was subsequently charged with possession of cannabis with intent to supply and cultivation of cannabis.

The plant material was sent to the Government Analyst, who confirmed that it was cannabis. The substance weighed 925 grammes and had an estimated street value of $7,013.

In his defence, Nisbett told the court that he was a heavy cannabis user and maintained that the plants were intended for his personal consumption, insisting that he did not sell cannabis. He also explained that following his mother’s death from cancer, he began growing the plants to mix with ginger for use as tea.

Nisbett further claimed that a politician had misled him into believing he could grow as many cannabis plants as he wanted on his property. He asked the court for leniency.

Before imposing sentence, Magistrate Benjamin acknowledged Nisbett’s claim that he had been misled, suggesting that the politician may have been seeking votes. However, he reminded the defendant that the law restricted the amount of cannabis he could possess and indicated that consideration would be given to his guilty plea.

Nisbett was fined $7,000 for possession of cannabis with intent to supply, with four months allowed for payment. Failure to pay will result in eight months’ imprisonment. He was convicted and cautioned for the separate offence of cultivation of cannabis.