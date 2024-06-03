RAPHAEL WALLACE CHARGED FOR MURDER AND ATTEMPTED MURDER

- Advertisement -

The Police have charged Raphael Wallace of Hamilton, Nevis, aged thirty-two (32).

been formally charged on two warrants in the first instance for Murder and Attempted

Murder.

These charges stem from incidents that occurred on May 24th, 2024, at Poinciana Drive, Hamilton, that caused the death of the late Joelle Huggins of Hamilton and left her brother Julian Huggins seriously wounded.

Mr. Wallace was charged on June 1st, 2024, at the Cotton Ground Police Station. The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) would like anyone with relevant information to come forward and help in the ongoing investigation. The safety and security of our communities are of the utmost importance, and the RSCNPF remains dedicated to ensuring that justice is served.

We deeply appreciate the public’s cooperation and support as we maintain law and order and protect our citizens, residents, and visitors.