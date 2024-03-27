Rapper On The Run Wasn’t On His Private Jet When It Landed In Antigua.

- Advertisement -

Hip-hop impresarion Sean “Diddy” Combs, 54, has not been seen in Antigua despite reports he could have arrived there on his private private jet, which was tracked to the island, Antigua’s Prime Minister Gaston Browne told Newsweek.

“There is no credible information that he is here. To the contrary, he did not arrive on the flight yesterday to Antigua,” Browne said in a message.

Combs’ homes in Miami and Los Angeles were raided by Homeland Security on Monday, weeks after he had been accused of sexual misconduct and alleged trafficking.

Homeland Security did not confirm why it had carried out the raids, but the Associated Press reported that two officials said it was part of an alleged sex trafficking investigation. Homeland Security may be involved if victims of sex trafficking are brought from abroad.

Homeland Security Investigations has said it will release more information as it becomes available.

Some plane trackers said Combs’ private jet had landed on the Caribbean island of Antigua.

Jack Sweeney, a private flight tracking expert had posted the supposed route of the Gulfstream jet, taking off from northern California before stopping in Los Angeles and then flying on to land in Antigua at 10:21 p.m. ET.

Sweeney quoted sources as saying Diddy had not been aboard the flight.

A black jet with registration N1969C that had previously been identified as Combs’ by CelebrityPrivateJetTracker.com stood on the tarmac at Antigua’s V.C. Bird international airport on Tuesday and Tourism Minister Charles Fernandez said he believed it was the star’s jet, but both he and the prime minister said there was no information that Combs himself had been aboard.

On the subject of who might have been aboard the plane, Browne said: “Am told a Caucasian family. A family of four. Don’t know them.”

The jet had first landed at Codrington Airport on the neighboring island of Barbuda in the twin island Caribbean state, before continuing to V.C. Bird airport on the main island, according to Antiguan journalist Elesha George.

It is possible that the plane had been chartered through an agency and rented out to other customers.

Three-time Grammy winner Combs has faced a series of legal battles in recent months, including lawsuits that accuse him of sexual assault and trafficking.

Antigua does have treaties with the US that would allow extradition from Antigua to the US, but it now seems unlikely that this would be relevant.

Sources: BBC, CNN, news agencies.