RBPF Announces Road Closures Ahead Of 2024 New Year’s Day Junkanoo Parade In Grand Bahama

Grand Bahama, The Bahamas – The Royal Bahama Police Force has announced a number of road closures that will come into effect on Monday, January 1, 2024 as final preparations are being made for the much anticipated New Year’s Day Junkanoo Parade.

The RBPF, in partnership with the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture (MYSC), the National Junkanoo Committee (NJC) and the Grand Bahama Junkanoo Corporation (GBJC), are pulling out all the stops to ensure that the 2024 Parade is a safe one. Superintendent of Police Christopher Farquharson, Officer in Charge of the Traffic Division, revealed that road closures in the downtown area will begin at 2:00pm at a number of intersections, including The Mall Drive and Pioneer’s Way; West Atlantic Drive and Pioneer’s Way.

The additional closures taking place at 3:00pm Monday, January 1 until 12:00am Tuesday, January 2, 2024 are at West Mall Drive and Petticoat Lane, Adventure’s Way and West Mall Drive, Adventure’s Way and McKenzie Street, East Atlantic Drive and Pioneer’s Way and East Mall Drive and Kipling Lane.

Superintendent Farquharson further advised motorists to drive with due care and attention, remain within the speed limit and pay attention to the police officers posted at barricaded intersections.

Chief Superintendent Advardo Dames, Sr., Officer in charge of the Central Division, advised the members of the public that the area surrounding the Junkanoo Parade will be designated a no-bottle zone for public safety.

“We want to send out a clarion and strong message to individuals who may feel fit that they will come to cause a disturbance. We want to discourage anti-social behavior.

There will be full police presence in uniform and plain clothes in and throughout the Junkanoo Parade routes and on the outside,” he said.

Stressing that the police has a zero-tolerance approach to misbehavior as it will be a family-oriented event, Chief Superintendent Dames is also asking parents and guardians to be aware of the whereabouts of their young children at all times. MYSC Senior Cultural Officer Monique Leary thanked the RBPF for their usual assistance in maintaining public safety during the parades.