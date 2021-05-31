The 2021 Copa America has been left without a host less than two weeks before it starts after Argentina was stripped of the tournament.

Argentina was originally set to co-host with Colombia, who were removed on 20 May after protests in the country.

The South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) said Argentina has been removed because of the “present circumstances”.

The country is currently experiencing a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Opposition to the tournament had grown both inside and outside Argentina’s government, while Uruguay striker Luis Suarez told reporters on Friday that priority had to be given “to the health of human beings”.