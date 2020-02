The Nevis Island Administration, through the Ministry of Human Resources and the Ministry of Education, is planning to host the Second Annual Graduates Recognition Ceremony on Saturday, Feb. 29.

This recognition ceremony is to honour Nevisian university graduates of 2019-20 who have returned to contribute to the development of the Federation.

Graduates are invited to email or deliver a copy of their certificate(s) to the Ministry of Human Resources by Friday, Feb. 14 to participate.