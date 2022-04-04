Record Covid Cases in UK, Pregnancy Increases Risk for Vaxxed Women, World Covid Stats,More

CDC: MORE THAN 40 PERCENT OF TEENS ‘PERSISTENTLY SAD’ AMID PANDEMIC
More than 40 percent of teens said they felt persistently sad or hopeless during the pandemic, underscoring the toll that COVID-19 has taken on teens’ mental health, a new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) survey found.
The CDC survey, released on Thursday, found that among 7,705 U.S. high school students surveyed, 44 percent of them reported feeling sad or hopeless almost every day for at least two weeks in a row. Thirty-seven percent said their mental health was most of the time or always not good during the pandemic.
“These data echo a cry for help,” CDC acting Principal Deputy Director Debra Houry said in a statement. “The COVID-19 pandemic has created traumatic stressors that have the potential to further erode students’ mental wellbeing.”
[back to top ↑]
Latest News
April 4 (GMT)
Updates
- 15,291 new cases and 287 new deaths in Russia