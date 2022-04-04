Record Covid Cases in UK, Pregnancy Increases Risk for Vaxxed Women, World Covid Stats,More

A study published on Thursday found that pregnancy nearly doubles the risk of breakthrough COVID-19 cases, closely followed in risk by a solid organ transplant.

The analysis, based on medical records of nearly 14 million people, found vaccinated pregnant people have the greatest risk of developing COVID-19 — more likely than those who had solid organ transplant or an immune system deficiency.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been urging people to get coronavirus shots before or during pregnancy, trying to combat the fear among some communities that the shots can be harmful.

The authors said the findings support the CDC’s recommendation that patients with a high-risk comorbidity may need to use enhanced infection prevention control beyond vaccination to minimize the risk of a COVID-19 breakthrough infection.

Unknown: But the study didn’t find any reason for the increased risk. It also did not show how sick the patients became when they were infected with the virus after having been vaccinated.